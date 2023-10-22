Britney Spears Returns to Instagram with Cryptic Message

Britney Spears made her return to Instagram on Sunday after temporarily deactivating her account ahead of the release of her memoir, “The Woman in Me.” In her cryptic post, she shared an image of a heart-shaped cake with pink birthday candles that read, “See you in hell.” She turned off the comments and captioned the post with nail polish emojis.

The highly anticipated memoir, set to be released on October 24, has already been making headlines with various revelations. In excerpts, Spears discusses her past relationship with Justin Timberlake and confirms the long-standing rumor that he broke up with her via text message. She expressed feeling devastated and contemplated leaving the music industry altogether.

Spears also opens up about her partying days in the early 2000s and her use of the ADHD medication Adderall. She admitted to taking it liberally to feel “less depressed” but denied having a drinking problem or using hard drugs. Spears clarified that while her life may have been portrayed as wild the press, it was not as extreme as it seemed.

The singer shared her concern about the public’s reactions to her candid revelations and expressed her dissatisfaction with the headlines surrounding her memoir. She reminded fans that the stories in her book are from two decades ago and that she has moved on.

Britney Spears’ return to Instagram and her cryptic message have left fans eager for the release of her memoir to discover more about her life and experiences in the music industry.

