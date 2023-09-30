Britney Spears Shares How She’s Coping with Divorce on Instagram

Britney Spears took to Instagram to express her thoughts on how she is handling her divorce from Sam Asghari. In a heartfelt message, she shared pictures of herself with her friend Cade Hudson and wrote about the importance of positive affirmations during this challenging time in her life.

The singer reflected on her relationship with Instagram, acknowledging its addictiveness but also emphasizing that taking oneself too seriously can alienate others. She admitted to occasionally using apps like FaceTune to enhance her photos, but also expressed her bemusement at those who criticize such practices, questioning why they even care if someone chooses to experiment with these apps.

Britney also opened up about the difficulties of writing her forthcoming memoir, “The Woman In Me,” as it necessitated reflecting on her past, including her marriage and now impending divorce. She acknowledged that this process has been emotionally challenging but emphasized the importance of self-love and gratitude in navigating it.

Sam Asghari, Britney’s soon-to-be ex-husband, filed for divorce in mid-August. The couple had been together since 2016 and tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in June 2022.

This Instagram message from Britney offers a glimpse into her current mindset and how she is approaching her divorce. It highlights the support she receives from her friends and the healing power of self-love. Britney’s openness and vulnerability serve as an inspiration to others who may be going through similar challenging life events.

