Britney Spears Shares Playful Bathroom Video on Instagram

Pop star Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a playful video from her bathroom. In the video, she can be seen standing in front of various mirrors, adjusting her hair and necklace. She is wearing a black choker necklace and her signature black eye makeup. The video gives fans a rear view of her body, suggesting that she may not be wearing any clothes.

In the caption of the post, Britney wrote, “Playing in the tub 🛀🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🙄 !!!” The comments on the post were disabled, just like her previous post from the same night.

This video comes after Britney’s recent social media activity has sparked concerns among fans. Earlier this month, she posted a picture of a chick doing an upside-down headstand without any caption. Fans have been divided in their reactions, with some expressing worry for her mental health and others defending her right to live her life on her own terms.

Some comments on Britney’s post criticized the “Free Britney” movement, suggesting that the conservatorship was actually helping her. Others expressed concern for her well-being, describing her as lost, unmedicated, isolated, and estranged from her family. However, there were also fans who showed their support and urged others to be compassionate towards Britney’s mental health struggles.

While the concerns about Britney’s social media behavior continue to grow, there are also fans who simply want her to be happy and enjoy her life. Despite the controversy, Britney still has a dedicated fan base that appreciates her style, fashion choices, and previous contributions to the entertainment industry.

