Finding Humor and Controversy: SNL Skit Sparks Criticism from Britney Spears’ Manager

Britney Spears’ manager, Cade Hudson, recently voiced his disapproval of a Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit featuring a parody of the singer discussing her new memoir. Taking to Instagram, Hudson criticized the show’s writers, calling them “pathetic” and suggesting that SNL is on life support.

The skit in question showcases cast members auditioning to narrate the audiobook version of “The Woman In Me,” with various celebrities impersonating the real audiobook narrator, Michelle Williams. The parody explores the audition process, offering quirky impersonations stars such as Allison Janney, Timothee Chalamet, Steve-O, and John Mulaney. Chalamet, who hosted the show, is hilariously portrayed as acclaimed director Martin Scorsese, while Jada Pinkett Smith promotes her own memoir.

Hudson’s criticism centers around Chloe Fineman’s impersonation of Britney Spears, which he finds less than amusing. He questions Fineman’s comedic ability suggesting she may have been recruited from sources like Craigslist. While Hudson’s remarks may be viewed as harsh, it highlights the subjective nature of comedy and how it can polarize audiences.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Fineman has impersonated Britney Spears on SNL. Her previous portrayals in 2021 and 2022 have generated both laughter and controversy, demonstrating the delicate balance comedians must strike when tackling sensitive subjects.

The inspiration for the skit appears to stem from Michelle Williams’ viral narration, where she impersonated Britney’s ex, Justin Timberlake, attempting a “blaccent” to impress black musicians. This term refers to non-Black individuals imitating African American Vernacular English (AAVE) or Black English, often seen as a cultural appropriation issue.

While the SNL skit may have raised eyebrows and sparked criticism, it also serves as a reminder of the power of comedy to provoke discussions about societal norms and cultural appropriation.

FAQs

1. What is SNL?

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is a long-running American sketch comedy show that features a mix of live sketches, pre-recorded segments, musical performances, and celebrity guest appearances. The show has been instrumental in launching the careers of many prominent comedians and has become a cultural phenomenon.

2. What is a “blaccent”?

A “blaccent” refers to a non-Black person imitating Black English, specifically African American Vernacular English (AAVE). It is often seen as cultural appropriation and can generate controversy.

3. Who is Chloe Fineman?

Chloe Fineman is an American actress, comedian, and impressionist known for her work on Saturday Night Live (SNL). She has gained attention for her spot-on impressions of various celebrities, including Britney Spears.