Britney Spears’ Viral Knife Dancing Video Boosts Business for Prop Shop

Britney Spears’ knife dancing video has reportedly saved a struggling prop shop in Los Angeles. According to the manager of the Hand Prop Room, online purchases and calls to the shop have doubled since the singer mentioned them on Instagram. Rentals, especially knives, have gone up 50 percent. The shop had been struggling since the Writer’s Guild of America strike began in May.

In the viral video, Spears can be seen dancing with knives outside her California home. She assured fans that the knives were fake and had been rented from Hand Prop Room. Spears explained that she was trying to emulate Shakira’s 2023 VMA performance. Despite her pleas to not involve authorities, concerned fans asked the police to perform a wellness check on the singer. Spears later criticized those who ordered the check, expressing her frustration at being continuously bullied in her own home.

The Hand Prop Room is known for providing prop rentals for the entertainment industry. They offer a wide range of items, from vintage pieces to modern props, for film and TV productions. The sudden surge in business thanks to Britney Spears’ mention has provided a much-needed boost for the struggling prop shop.

