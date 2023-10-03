Britney Spears’ Instagram Videos Help Save Struggling Prop Store

Britney Spears’ recent Instagram videos, in which she was seen dancing with prop knives, have inadvertently helped save a struggling business. The Hand Prop Room, a store in Los Angeles that supplies props to the entertainment industry, has reported a significant increase in sales and online traffic since Britney’s posts.

The Hand Prop Room has been in business for over four decades, offering a wide range of props for films, TV, and other productions. Their commitment to accuracy, authenticity, and going the extra mile for customers has made them a trusted choice in the industry. However, recent financial struggles due to ongoing strikes in the entertainment industry have made business difficult.

After Britney gave a shout-out to The Hand Prop Room in one of her Instagram captions, the store saw a surge in calls and online inquiries, particularly about the prop knives she had used. Sales of prop knives saw a significant increase of 50%.

The store’s manager credited Britney’s videos for helping them stay afloat during a challenging time. In gratitude, they have been playing her music nonstop at the store. This unexpected outcome highlights the impact that influencers can have on small businesses, even without intention.

As the writers’ strike has come to an end, there is hope that the entertainment industry will regain its momentum, benefiting not only Hollywood but also the stores and businesses that rely on it. The Hand Prop Room’s experience serves as a testament to the power of unexpected support from public figures.

Sources:

– TMZ (no URL provided)

– Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (no URL provided)