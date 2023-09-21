Britney Spears Declines TV Interviews Ahead of Memoir Release

According to sources, various TV outlets, including CBS’ “60 Minutes,” have been vying for an interview with pop star Britney Spears before the launch of her highly anticipated memoir, titled “The Woman in Me,” which is set to be released next month. However, Spears’ team has decided that she is not ready for sit-down interviews at this time. One reason cited is her recent eccentric posts on Instagram, which have raised concerns among her team. Nevertheless, a source close to the singer insists that the ultimate decision lies solely with Spears herself, as she is a free woman and has the right to choose what she wants to do. Despite receiving offers, Spears has expressed a lack of desire to engage in any interviews.

Since her debut as a teenage singer with the iconic hit “Baby One More Time” in 1998, Spears has had a challenging relationship with the media. The New York Times’ documentary, “Framing Britney Spears,” delves into the media’s preoccupation with the pop star and the controversial coverage she has received throughout her career. Spears has faced constant scrutiny of her mental health, sexuality, parenting, and body image, which has led to her reluctance to participate in interviews.

While it seems that Spears has chosen to save her revelations for her memoir, there have been hints that she may have held back certain details. In a cryptic Instagram post, she mentioned that there is much she has kept private and that there are three sides to every story: her side, their side, and the truth. It was previously reported in 2022 that Spears signed a $15 million deal to write her memoir, with no topic being off-limits.

As Spears’ memoir release date approaches on October 24th, it appears that viewers will not be seeing her on the small screen, at least for now. Neither Spears’ representative nor “60 Minutes” has commented on the matter. Additionally, Spears has recently split from her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce after just one year of marriage.

