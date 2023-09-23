Britney Spears Sparks Debate About Her Teeth on Instagram

Pop star Britney Spears has caused a frenzy among her fans on Instagram after she shared a photo of herself in a long-sleeve animal-print bodysuit. While the caption of the post confused fans, it was Britney’s teeth that garnered the most attention. Many fans speculated about the changes in her smile, suggesting reasons such as the removal of veneers or not using a retainer. Some even questioned whether she had been replaced a body double.

This is not the first time that Britney’s social media behavior has drawn criticism. Fans have expressed their disapproval of her dancing videos, particularly those in which she is scantily clad. However, some fans came to her defense and reminded others to be kind. Nevertheless, the negativity prompted Britney to turn off the comments on her posts.

Despite the mixed feelings from fans, there were still supporters who left positive and encouraging comments for the pop star, expressing their love and concern for her well-being. However, the overwhelming scrutiny and speculation seemed to have taken a toll on Britney, as she eventually deleted the controversial Instagram post.

The debate about Britney Spears’ teeth has sparked a conspiracy theory, which has gained attention on TikTok. Those interested in learning more about the rumors can find a video on the platform.

