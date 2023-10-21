Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram Ahead of Memoir Release

Britney Spears has once again deactivated her Instagram account, this time in anticipation of the release of her memoir, “The Woman In Me.” The book is set to be released on October 24th and has been making headlines with its explosive teasers, including details about Spears’ famous relationship with Justin Timberlake.

Before leaving Instagram, the pop superstar expressed her concern over the public’s reactions to her writing, stating that she doesn’t like the headlines she’s been reading. She emphasized that the stories in her book are from decades ago and that she sees herself recounting her past experiences as a “beautiful clean slate.”

Spears deactivated her social media page after calling out the media for their focus on the stories revealed in her tell-all book. She clarified that her intention with the memoir was not to dwell on her past experiences but to move forward and find closure for a better future.

One of the most significant revelations from “The Woman In Me” is Spears’ admission that she had an abortion during her relationship with Timberlake. She described the pregnancy as a surprise but ultimately decided to terminate it when Timberlake protested becoming a father. Spears revealed that she loved Timberlake and envisioned starting a family with him, but he believed they were too young and not ready for a baby.

In addition to discussing the abortion, Spears also addressed rumors of infidelity in their relationship. She claimed that Timberlake cheated on her with another celebrity, while she admitted to having a fling with Australian dancer Wade Robson.

However, Spears’ co-writer for her song “Everytime,” Annet Artani, contradicted some of Spears’ statements. Artani revealed that Spears and Robson’s relationship was more serious than what was portrayed in the book. She claimed that Spears wrote Robson a 14-page breakup letter, which Timberlake later discovered. The couple broke up soon after, with Spears alleging that Timberlake ended the relationship via text.

As Spears prepares for the release of her memoir, fans and the public eagerly await more revelations and insights into her life and experiences in the entertainment industry.

Sources:

– (source article)