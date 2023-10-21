Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram as She Shares Bombshells About Justin Timberlake in Upcoming Memoir

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account shortly after revealing shocking details about her past relationship with Justin Timberlake in her upcoming memoir. The singer disclosed that she had chosen to have an abortion while dating the *NSYNC frontman and also accused him of infidelity.

Reports suggest that Justin, currently 42, is worried about how the revelations in the book could impact his planned musical comeback. In response to this concern, Britney, who is 41 years old, has decided to quit Instagram altogether.

Her account was deactivated on Friday, shortly after expressing her apprehensions about the tell-all memoir online. Britney admitted, “I don’t like the headlines I am reading. That’s exactly why I quit the business 4 years ago!” She clarified that most of the book focuses on events from 20 years ago and emphasized that she has moved on and wants a fresh start.

Now, visiting Britney’s Instagram page displays a message indicating that it is unavailable. Fans on social media platforms have been sharing their thoughts and emotions concerning her departure from the platform.

Sources close to Justin Timberlake have revealed that he is “on edge” following the allegations made Britney in her memoir. The insider states that Justin is concerned that his music comeback will be unsuccessful due to these claims, which involve him allegedly impregnating Britney, urging her to have an abortion, and being unfaithful.

Justin’s representatives are reportedly working diligently to ensure that he remains unaffected the fallout from Britney’s memoir. However, behind the scenes, there is significant worry about how this narrative will impact his music campaign. There is particular concern about how he will address the Britney stories in media promotions and with his fans. Additionally, there is a fear that these revelations could negatively impact his sales.

Sources suggest that Justin had been preparing for a “big music comeback” and believed that he had created some of his best work. Nonetheless, the focus has now shifted to how he will navigate the situation with Britney and whether it will overshadow his music career.

