Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram Prior to Memoir Release

Britney Spears recently deactivated her Instagram account momentarily in anticipation of the release of her memoir, titled ‘The Woman in Me’. The book, scheduled to be released on October 24th, has already gained attention due to its revealing content, such as the revelation that she had an abortion while in a relationship with Justin Timberlake. Early copies of the book were accidentally put on sale in Mexico, leading to widespread coverage.

Before temporarily deactivating her Instagram, Britney shared a lengthy message expressing her concerns about the public’s reaction to her autobiography. She emphasized that the book contains stories from her past experiences and should be seen as a way for her to start fresh and move on with her life.

While some may be offended the content of the book, Britney stated that it has given her closure and is a stepping stone towards a better future. She clarified that her intention was not to dwell on the past but rather to move forward.

In her memoir, Britney details her decision to have an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake between 1999 and 2002. She shares that she had always anticipated having a family with Justin but the pregnancy occurred earlier than expected. Justin, on the other hand, was not happy about the situation and felt they were too young to have a baby.

Furthermore, Britney accuses Justin of being unfaithful during their relationship, alleging that he secretly had relationships with two celebrities, with one of them believed to be All Saints singer Nicole Appleton. This affair was widely rumored in 2000 when Justin and Nicole were photographed entering a hotel together in London.

Source: This information is based on the article “Britney Spears deactivates Instagram ahead of memoir release” published on [source].