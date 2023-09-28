Britney Spears’ Wellness Check Sparks Concern Among Fans

Authorities recently performed a wellness check on pop icon Britney Spears following concerns raised fans over a video she posted on Instagram. The video showed Spears dancing with knives in her kitchen. However, a source close to the singer reassured the public that she is doing fine and that the situation has been blown out of proportion.

Britney Spears shared the video on Monday, playfully mentioning that she had been “playing in the kitchen with knives.” She assured her fans that the knives were not real and encouraged them not to worry. She also explained that she was inspired Shakira’s knife dance performance at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

It is worth noting that Britney Spears often posts videos of herself dancing on her Instagram, particularly when she is alone at home. These videos have become a regular feature on her feed over the years.

This is not the first time fans have expressed concern for Spears’ well-being. In January, a wellness check was also initiated fans, prompting her to address the situation on social media. She mentioned that the incident made her feel gaslit and bullied, emphasizing that there was no issue and the police left immediately upon their arrival.

As of now, Spears has not commented directly on the recent wellness check. The Ventura Sheriff’s Office, the authority responsible for conducting the check, has not provided any official statement on the matter.

It is important to respect the privacy and well-being of public figures like Britney Spears. Concern from fans is understandable, but it is crucial to listen to official sources and statements before drawing conclusions.

