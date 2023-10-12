Britney Spears Poses with Latin Superstars Maluma and J Balvin

Britney Spears recently had a night out with two Latin superstars, Maluma and J Balvin. The trio had a great time together, as evidenced the Instagram photos they posted.

Maluma took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with Britney Spears and J Balvin. In the photo, Spears and Maluma are seen in a sweet embrace while Maluma stares into the camera. Maluma jokingly captioned the photo, asking who else is in love like him.

While there are currently no plans for a collaboration between the three artists, fans flooded the comments with requests for Spears to venture into the Latin music world.

Meanwhile, Spears is preparing to release her highly anticipated memoir, “The Woman in Me,” on October 24th. The memoir is described as a brave and moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope. It is set to be available in hardcover, e-book, and audio book formats.

This new chapter in Spears’ life comes after her split from husband Sam Asghari. They were married for one year and together for six years before Asghari filed for divorce in August.

To pre-order Spears’ memoir, you can visit various retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, and Bookshop.

Source: Mention the source of the article