Britney Spears’ Crossroads Set for Potential Sequel and Streaming Release

In an interview, the director of the 2002 film Crossroads, Tamra Davis, discussed the possibility of a sequel and the film’s eventual availability for streaming. The movie, which starred Britney Spears, is set to reenter theaters this week to coincide with the release of Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me.

Spears writes about her experience working on Crossroads in her book, revealing that she did not enjoy “method acting” for the film. She described living in a state where she felt half herself and half a fictional character, saying, “After a while you don’t know what’s real anymore.”

Surprisingly, it was Spears herself who suggested that Crossroads be rereleased alongside her memoir. Director Tamra Davis revealed that Sony contacted her because Britney had called and requested the re-release to help promote her book. Davis remarked, “One phone call from Britney and it’s available!”

Following its brief theatrical run, the director anticipates that Crossroads will be made available for streaming. Davis stated, “I think that’s what they’re going to work on now, is getting a streaming deal. I’m sure we will. They’re dealing with offers now.”

Crossroads, written Shonda Rhimes before her success with Grey’s Anatomy, has gained a devoted following despite facing negative reviews upon its initial release. Davis mentioned that Rhimes has “an idea” for a potential sequel and that Spears’ team is involved in conversations about it.

While Britney Spears may not be interested in pursuing acting, there is hope that Shonda Rhimes would be involved if a sequel were to happen. Davis praised Rhimes for her talent, saying, “You could see on her first feature film what an incredible voice she had and her understanding of female characters.”

Fans of Britney Spears will have the opportunity to see Crossroads on the big screen on October 23 and 25 at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide. The screenings will be sandwiched between the release of Spears’ memoir on October 24, which promises to reveal shocking revelations.

Sources:

– [Entertainment Weekly](https://ew.com/movies/britney-spears-crossroads-seq)

– [The Woman in Me](https://www.britneyspears.com/)