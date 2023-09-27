Britney Spears’ Knife Dancing Video: Inspired Shakira

Britney Spears caused a stir on social media when she posted a video on Instagram of herself dancing with knives. However, she later clarified that she was inspired Shakira, another pop star known for her impressive dance moves.

In the original video, Britney can be seen dancing while holding two knives. In the caption, she reassured her fans that the knives were not real and that it was just a playful act. She mentioned that she was getting into the Halloween spirit.

Some people expressed their concerns about Britney’s knife-waving performance, prompting her to post another video the following day. In this video, she danced without knives and asked her followers to lighten up about the knives, explaining that she was merely copying Shakira.

Shakira recently received the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12. During her performance, she danced suggestively with two knives, which also appeared to be real and sharp. MTV shared footage of Shakira’s knife dance, joking in the caption that medical personnel would be needed if anyone tried to recreate it. Fans praised Shakira’s performance in the comments.

Unlike Shakira, Britney’s video received multiple comments from fans expressing concerns not only for her safety but also for the safety of her dogs, who were seen in the background of the video.

It is important to note that this article is based on the information from ABC Audio, but the original source article is not accessible.

