New Celebrities Audition for Britney Spears’ Audiobook in Hilarious SNL Sketch

In a recent episode of Saturday Night Live, the talented Chloe Fineman reprised her role as Britney Spears to share a hilarious sketch of various celebrities auditioning to narrate the pop superstar’s tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me.

The skit begins with Fineman’s Spears expressing her gratitude for the book’s success, describing her excitement over reaching number one on the New York Times bestseller list. She mentions that the audiobook was read actress Michelle Williams, but she reveals that there were other actors vying for the opportunity.

One one, more than a dozen celebrities enter the audition room to perform choice lines from the memoir. The hilarious lineup includes Ice Spice played Punkie Johnson, The B-52s’ Fred Schneider portrayed Bowen Yang, and Martin Scorsese played Timothée Chalamet. Ego Nwodim embodies Jada Pinkett Smith, while Kenan Thompson takes on the role of Neil deGrasse Tyson. Other notable auditions come from Mikey Day as Steve-O and Chloe Fineman as Natasha Lyonne.

The skit takes comical liberties with Spears’ personal life, referencing her sister Jamie Lynn as Yang’s Schneider serenades the room with a B-52s inspired rendition. Nwodim’s Pinkett Smith cleverly tries to promote her own memoir, Worthy, before realizing her mistake and playfully confessing that Tupac actually has alopecia.

The Woman in Me has been a tremendous success, selling 1.1 million copies in its first week of release. The memoir highlights Spears’ journey to stardom, her relationship with Justin Timberlake, and her experiences under a conservatorship that lasted for 13 years.

The hilarious SNL sketch is a playful take on the popularity of celebrity memoirs and the competition among actors to take part in narrating them.

FAQ:

Q: Who narrated Britney Spears’ audiobook?

A: Actress Michelle Williams read Britney Spears’ audiobook, The Woman in Me.

Q: Which celebrities auditioned to narrate Britney Spears’ memoir in the SNL sketch?

A: The SNL sketch featured auditions from various celebrities, including Punkie Johnson, Bowen Yang, Timothée Chalamet, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, and Chloe Fineman.