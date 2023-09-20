British Tourist Falls to His Death While Climbing Aerial Ladder in Austria

A British tourist tragically fell to his death while climbing an aerial ladder in the Dachstein Mountains near Salzburg, Austria. The 42-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, plummeted 300 feet into a valley while traversing a 120-foot-long ladder known as a via ferrata.

The incident occurred last Tuesday, and two helicopter crews, as well as multiple police officers, arrived at the scene. Authorities have ruled out any third-party negligence and have determined that the fall was an accident.

The ladder, located on Grosser Donnerkogel mountain with an elevation of 6,739 feet, is described as the “ultimate adrenaline kick” and the “highlight of every climbing tour” on a Dachstein tourism website. It offers climbers a breathtaking view of the Dachstein Glacier, the surrounding mountains, and the entire Gosau Valley.

Via ferratas, like the one the British tourist was climbing, are popular in alpine regions around the world. They provide opportunities for people with limited mountaineering experience to explore challenging and inaccessible areas. Via ferratas can vary in length, with shorter routes taking around an hour and longer routes requiring more physical agility. They offer an adrenaline rush for climbing enthusiasts and stunning panoramic views.

Although this tragic accident highlights the inherent risks associated with extreme activities, via ferratas continue to attract thrill-seekers from around the world. Climbing enthusiasts are advised to take necessary precautions, follow safety guidelines, and be aware of their own limitations.

Source: Fox News Digital