British Media Condemn Meta’s Decision to Phase out Facebook News and Funding for Local Journalism

British media organizations have voiced their criticism of Meta’s decision to phase out Facebook News, a dedicated tab that highlights news articles, in certain countries. They have also expressed concern over the company’s plans to end funding for local journalism in the UK. Reached condemned these moves as financially damaging and a threat to democracy and society.

The News Media Association and Reach, one of the UK’s largest newspaper publishers, sent a letter to Nick Clegg, Meta’s global affairs president, expressing their disapproval of these decisions. The letter was also reportedly sent to Lucy Frazer, the UK’s culture secretary, and Michelle Donelan, the technology minister.

Meta announced its intention to “deprecate” Facebook News in the UK, France, and Germany next month, in an effort to align its investments with the services that users value the most. The company stated that news content makes up less than three percent of what users see in their Facebook feed, indicating that news discovery is a small part of the Facebook experience for most people.

However, the organizations that wrote the letter argue that platforms like Facebook are essential for news discovery for millions of people, including voters, as evidenced a recent report Ofcom. They believe that the decision to prioritize other types of content poses a threat to democracy and the financial stability of the media industry.

The decline in revenue and website page views experienced Reach, which owns national and local newspapers, has been partially attributed to Facebook’s deprioritization of news. The company reported a 6.1 percent drop in revenue and a 16 percent decline in website page views. Reach believes that without Facebook’s change, the decline in page views would have only been 2 percent.

The letter also criticized Meta for canceling funding for its Community News Project, which aimed to support local journalism funding 80 new community journalists in the UK. The organizations that sent the letter reminded Meta of its previous commitment to supporting local publishers and urged the company to continue these initiatives.

The News Media Association and Reach have called for a meeting with Meta representatives to discuss how the company can better support news publishers and the distribution of reliable information.

