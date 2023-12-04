Ski Resorts in British Columbia Engage in Friendly Snow Dance Off

In an unexpected twist of events this snow season, ski resorts in British Columbia, Canada have taken to social media to participate in a lighthearted “snow dance off.” While Europe has experienced heavy snowfall, the early season in Canada has been anxiously awaiting its arrival.

It all began when Red Resort near Rossland initiated the challenge posting a snow dance video on Instagram. SilverStar, another ski resort in British Columbia, eagerly accepted the challenge and responded with a dance of their own. They then challenged Sun Peaks, encouraging them to dance as if no one was watching to summon the snow.

Not one to shy away from a challenge, Sun Peaks embraced the spirit and performed their own snow dance before passing the baton, or should we say snowflake, to Revelstoke. Revelstoke happily accepted the challenge and unleashed their snow dance, subsequently challenging the next ski resort, Panorama.

Interestingly, the time the challenge reached Panorama, snow was already falling across the province. However, this didn’t deter them from dancing for more snow. Panorama has now thrown the gauntlet to Fernie, a ski resort that enjoyed skiing in powder on their opening day.

This friendly competition among ski resorts in British Columbia not only showcases their camaraderie but also highlights the enthusiasm and resilience of the skiing community. While waiting for the snow to arrive, these resorts have found a fun and creative way to engage with each other and their followers on social media.

As winter proceeds, we eagerly anticipate Fernie’s response to the challenge. Who knows what imaginative snow dance they will come up with to keep the momentum going in this entertaining contest?

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is a snow dance?

A snow dance is a traditional practice in many cultures where people perform a dance or ritual hoping to bring snowfall or good skiing conditions.

2. Is the snow dance scientifically proven to work?

While there is no scientific evidence to support the efficacy of a snow dance, it is often performed as a fun and lighthearted activity to embrace the winter spirit and engage with the skiing community.

3. How do ski resorts benefit from the snow dance off?

The snow dance off not only creates a sense of camaraderie and friendly competition between ski resorts but also generates excitement and engagement among their followers and the wider skiing community on social media. It helps to promote the resorts and build anticipation for the snow season.