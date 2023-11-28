New Season, New Twist: A Broccoli Margarita to Shake Up Your Christmas Cocktails

Move aside cinnamon, mulled wine, and eggnog, because this festive season, it’s time to try something fresh and unexpected. Renowned mixologist Jack Sotti, also known as Britain’s top cocktail guru and the esteemed mixologist on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, has created a unique and mouth-watering margarita using an unlikely ingredient: Tenderstem broccoli.

Inspired the desire to shake up the traditional Christmas cocktail scene, Sotti experimented with various vegetables before settling on the stringy green favorite. The result? Introducing ‘The Broctail’ – a delightful fusion of tequila, lime juice, olive oil, sugar syrup, and blanched florets of Tenderstem broccoli.

The response to this creative concoction has been mixed, to say the least. From intrigue and enthusiasm to skepticism and bewilderment, Sotti’s Instagram post showcasing “The Broctail” has garnered an array of reactions from his 12,100+ followers. But isn’t that the beauty of innovative mixology? It challenges our taste buds and sparks conversation.

Tenderstem broccoli, with its versatile flavor profile that is both sweet and nutty, provides the perfect centerpiece for this innovative cocktail. Its florets, blanched for just a minute and then quickly cooled, create a refreshing and unexpected twist to the classic margarita. The tang of tequila is balanced the delicately nuanced flavors of Tenderstem broccoli, complemented citrus notes, a touch of salt, and the aromas of extra virgin olive oil. The result is a surprisingly harmonious and satisfying blend.

As the festive season approaches, adventurous cocktail enthusiasts with a penchant for discovering new taste sensations can follow Sotti’s step-by-step guide on his Instagram page or visit Ester bar in Camden, London, between December 1st and 3rd, where a professional serve of “The Broctail” awaits.

So, why not embrace the spirit of innovation this Christmas? Step out of your comfort zone and raise a glass to originality, with a Broccoli Margarita that promises to be a conversation starter at any holiday gathering.

FAQs

Q: What is Tenderstem broccoli?

A: Tenderstem broccoli is a versatile vegetable that is loved for its sweet and nutty flavor. It is a hybrid between Chinese kale and broccoli, with long, thin stems and small, tender florets.

Q: Where can I find Jack Sotti’s step-by-step guide for making “The Broctail”?

A: You can find the step-by-step guide on Jack Sotti’s Instagram page (@jack_sotti), where he shares his creative cocktail creations and mixology skills.

Q: Where can I try “The Broctail” professionally served?

A: For a professional serve of “The Broctail,” you can visit Ester bar in Camden, London, between December 1st and 3rd. It’s an opportunity to experience the unique flavors of this innovative cocktail firsthand.

Q: Is Tenderstem broccoli commonly used in cocktails?

A: No, Tenderstem broccoli is not a typical ingredient found in cocktails. However, the creativity and originality of mixologists like Jack Sotti allow for the exploration of unconventional flavors and ingredients, resulting in exciting new taste experiences.