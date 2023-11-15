Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij Tease Possible Return for “The OA”

Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, the creative minds behind the cult hit Netflix series “The OA,” have hinted at the possibility of revisiting the story in the future. The show, which was canceled prematurely after two seasons, left fans on a cliffhanger and has since garnered a dedicated following.

Despite the cancellation, Marling and Batmanglij have not given up on the idea of continuing “The OA” when the timing is right. They had originally envisioned a five-season arc for the series and have been open about their desire to explore the story further.

Speaking about the show, Marling expressed her love for the unique world they had created and the incredible fan response they received. The duo has been inspired the fans’ artwork and protests, which have demonstrated a strong desire for more stories from an outsider’s perspective.

While discussing their latest TV project, the FX limited series “A Murder at the End of the World,” Marling and Batmanglij reflected on the impact of “The OA” and its influence on their storytelling. The new series, which combines thriller, sci-fi, and mystery elements, serves as a commentary on the digital age.

The decision to approach “A Murder at the End of the World” as a straightforward whodunit was influenced the uncertainty and chaos of the modern era. The duo conducted research and discovered that the whodunit genre gained popularity during times of unrest and confusion, such as the period between the first and second World Wars.

While fans eagerly anticipate news of a possible return for “The OA,” they can immerse themselves in Marling and Batmanglij’s latest project, “A Murder at the End of the World,” which is currently streaming on Hulu.

