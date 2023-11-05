Americans and Brits Continue Age-Old Debate on the Meaning of ‘Near’

Every year, as the holiday season approaches, Brits and Americans find themselves embroiled in a familiar argument over the interpretation of the word ‘near’. Social media platforms become the battleground for this linguistic dispute, with both sides passionately defending their perspectives.

In a recently trending TikTok video, a British individual named Snook humorously recounts an encounter with an American asking if Bournemouth is ‘near London’. Snook responds with a definitive “No.” However, an American TikToker known as Manbrose has taken the debate to new heights ‘crunching the numbers’ and providing a highly detailed analysis.

Manbrose meticulously examines the distance between Bournemouth and London on a map, concluding that it would take approximately two hours and 10 minutes to drive between the two locations. To further emphasize his point, he contrasts this with the vastness of his native Pensacola, Florida, where one can drive for over 13 hours without leaving the state. According to Manbrose, even the shortest route from Bournemouth to London would take ‘over 12 hours’.

To drive his argument home, Manbrose identifies Berwick-upon-Tweed as the town furthest from London that he could find. Surprisingly, this “British sounding name” is still only ‘just over six hours from London’. Based on these comparisons, Manbrose concludes that, American standards, the entire country of England should be considered ‘near London’. He playfully remarks, “As far as I’m concerned, all of England is just a suburb of London.”

Predictably, the TikTok video has generated significant attention, amassing over two million views and 300,000 likes, with individuals from both sides of the Atlantic eager to contribute their opinions on what constitutes ‘near’. Some commentators, like TikTok user Full English, offer tongue-in-cheek responses such as “Is Los Angeles near New York? Yes, because the moon is further.” Others assert that the UK cannot simply be compared to the United States, while some even suggest that Paris is closer to London than Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Undoubtedly, this lively debate will continue to rage on, creating a cultural divide between Americans and Brits when it comes to the concept of proximity. Perhaps in this age of global interconnectivity, our understanding of ‘near’ has become more subjective, influenced our unique cultural perspectives and experiences.

