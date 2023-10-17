Bristol Teacher Struck Off for Sending Child Abuse Videos on Social Media

A former primary school teacher in Bristol has been permanently banned from the teaching profession after sending videos of child abuse on social media. Michael Bright, 33, who taught at Little Mead Primary Academy, was convicted of three counts of distributing indecent images of youngsters in November 2021. He was sentenced to 16 months in jail, suspended for two years.

The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) conducted a panel and made the decision to strike off Bright indefinitely, without any review period or right to reapply. During the disciplinary investigation, Bright admitted to joining a social network group that had an interest in adult pornography, where he gained access to illegal images and videos. He sent four videos to a member of the group who requested “material of an illegal nature.”

The TRA’s decision report highlighted Bright’s lack of understanding of the impact on the children depicted in the images. While Bright expressed regret for his actions, he described his behavior as an “entirely internet-based offence” during the school’s disciplinary hearing. The panel was concerned about his minimal awareness of the harm caused to the victims of sexual exploitation.

Marc Cavey, CEO of the TRA, upheld the panel’s recommendation on behalf of the Education Secretary. Cavey expressed concerns about Bright’s limited remorse and insight into the potential real-world consequences of his behavior, emphasizing the risk of repetition and potential harm to future pupils.

In addition to being struck off from teaching, Bright was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation. He was also given a five-year sexual harm prevention order, placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years, and required to pay a victim surcharge and costs.

It is crucial to prioritize the safety and well-being of students, and the authorities have taken appropriate action in this case to prevent any further harm. The school has been approached for comment.

