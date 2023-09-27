Bring Your Own Key (BYOK): Enhancing Cloud Security

Cloud computing offers numerous advantages, but security concerns have always remained a drawback. With data stored with cloud service providers (CSPs), organizations lose direct control over their sensitive information. This highlights the importance of encryption key security for organizations that opt for cloud data protection methods.

What is Bring Your Own Key (BYOK)?

Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) is an administration system that allows businesses to encrypt their data while retaining control and management. It enables organizations to generate robust encryption keys using a highly secure hardware security module (HSM) and then securely export these keys to the cloud. This ensures that the organization maintains ownership and control over the encryption credentials for their data.

How Does BYOK Work?

In the BYOK process, the cloud provider generates data encryption keys (DEKs) using the key manager in the cloud platform’s security module. The organization, with the help of a third party, generates encryption keys for these DEKs, known as key encryption keys (KEKs). The KEK wraps the DEK to ensure that only the organization, which maintains ownership of the KEK, can unlock the DEK and access the data within the CSP.

Organizations have two alternatives when it comes to generating KEKs:

Hardware security modules (HSMs): These are specialized hardware components that offer high security but may require additional tools to communicate with the cloud.

Software-based key management systems (KMS): These are applications on standard servers that provide greater flexibility and easier administration.

The DEK is available for encryption and decryption, but the keys are erased from the cache after use. The DEK or encrypted DEK (EDEK) is then retained along with the encrypted data, ensuring that keys are never stored in long-term storage.

How Does BYOK Solve Security Challenges?

BYOK addresses several security concerns for organizations:

Compliance with data privacy laws: BYOK helps organizations comply with data privacy laws providing visibility into data access and the ability to revoke it when necessary. Ease of transition to the cloud: BYOK allows organizations to take back control of their confidential information, easing concerns about security when adopting cloud services for the first time. Management of heterogeneous cloud environments: BYOK centralizes key administration, making it easier to manage encryption credentials across different platforms. Additional layer of security: By separating encrypted data from its associated key, BYOK adds an extra layer of security for sensitive information. Potential cost savings: BYOK enables in-house administration of encryption credentials, eliminating the need to pay for key management services from third-party vendors.

Top Tier BYOK Examples: Zoom and Salesforce

BYOK is becoming increasingly commonplace, with major cloud providers and SaaS companies offering BYOK features. Examples include Zoom’s customer-managed key offering and Salesforce’s BYOK feature as part of Salesforce Shield.

By leveraging BYOK, organizations can enhance their cloud security maintaining control over their encryption keys and ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of their data.

