Score a Bargain on a Samsung 65-inch 4K TV This Black Friday at Walmart

As the Black Friday buzz intensifies, Walmart is stepping up its game with fantastic early discounts. From Apple Watches to TVs, there’s one deal you don’t want to miss if you’re in the market for a new 4K TV.

Starting November 8th, Walmart is offering the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV for an unbeatable price of $398. This exclusive Black Friday deal is available for Walmart+ members to shop now, while the general public can access it at 3 p.m. ET. At this price, you’d struggle to find a TV of this size with similar features anywhere else. To put it into perspective, the 55-inch model is priced at $299.99 at Samsung, while the 43-inch model is still priced at $249.99. For just an additional $98, you’ll get a whopping 10 extra inches of screen real estate—a massive upgrade at such a low cost.

This model offers a stunning 4K picture quality and a powerful processor that ensures seamless browsing through the Tizen Smart TV platform. It even includes 4K upscaling, allowing you to enjoy older content in crystal clarity. The HDR colors of this TV deliver deeper hues, enhanced contrast, and finely-tuned shades of black and white, without the need to break the bank. Being a part of Walmart’s Black Friday price cuts, it’s advisable to act swiftly and secure your 4K TV before stocks run out.

