How to Create a Stunning Fall Vase Centerpiece

Want to add a touch of autumn to your home decor? Creating a stunning fall vase centerpiece is a great way to do just that. Not only is it a beautiful addition to any room, but it can also be an affordable and fun DIY project.

To get started, you’ll need two vases of different sizes. The inner vase should be smaller and skinnier, while the outer vase should be larger and wider. In a popular TikTok video Ebern Design, a 10x5x5 Khyrin Glass Table Vase is used as the inner vase, with a 12x9x9 Araceli Handmade Glass Table Vase from Wrought Studio as the outer vase. If you’re looking to save money, similar-sized vases can often be found at thrift stores.

Once you have your vases, place the smaller one inside the larger one. Now it’s time to add the fall-themed elements. Miniature pumpkins are a great choice for this project. Arrange them between the two vases, making sure the tops of the pumpkins are facing outwards so that the stems are visible. Try to fill in any gaps between the pumpkins to hide the interior glass vase. For added visual interest, consider alternating different colors of pumpkins to create a unique pattern.

Next, it’s time to add the flowers and branches. If you’re on a tight budget, you can cut natural branches and flowers from your yard instead of purchasing faux stems. Fill the smaller vase with an assortment of flowers and branches of your choice. Experiment with different textures and colors to create a visually appealing arrangement. Mixing various types of florals together will give your centerpiece a stunning look.

To add a magical touch, incorporate LED branches into the arrangement. Turn on the LED branches and place them throughout the flowers, hiding the battery pack inside the smaller vase. The soft glow of the lights will enhance the beauty of the centerpiece, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere in your home.

Creating a stunning fall vase centerpiece doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. With just a few simple steps, you can create a beautiful and eye-catching centerpiece that will impress your guests and add a touch of autumn to your home. So gather your vases, pumpkins, flowers, and branches, and let your creativity shine!