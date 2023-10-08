How to Watch Brighton vs Liverpool: Kick-off Time, Team News, and Where to Watch

Brighton will face off against Liverpool in an exciting Premier League match at the Falmer Stadium on Sunday. After a controversial defeat to Tottenham, Liverpool bounced back with a win in the Europa League group stage, showing great form. They have only lost one out of their ten games this season and will be aiming for another victory away from home.

On the other hand, Brighton started the league strong, losing only one out of their first five fixtures. However, their performance has slipped since their European debut, with just one win in their last five matches, including a heavy 6-1 loss to Aston Villa. They will be eager to turn their fortunes around and secure a win.

The game between Brighton and Liverpool will kick off at 12:30 pm EDT in the US. Fans can watch the match live on Peacock, with match highlights available on the club’s official YouTube channels after the game.

In terms of team news, Brighton will be without Pervis Estupinan due to a thigh injury, which is expected to keep him out of action for the next month. Jakub Moder, Julio Enciso, James Milner, and Adam Lallana are also likely to miss the game due to minor injuries.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will have to cope without Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota, who are both serving suspensions. Cody Gakpo, Stefan Bajcetic, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Thiago Alcantara are unavailable for selection due to injuries.

In their previous head-to-head encounters, Liverpool has had the upper hand, but Brighton will be hoping to put up a strong fight and secure a positive result.

