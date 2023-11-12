New Title: Investigation Launched into Alleged Offensive Messages Circulated British Transport Police Officers

The British Transport Police in Brighton has initiated an investigation into a group of officers who allegedly exchanged “potentially offensive” messages on a WhatsApp group. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is currently examining the case to determine if there has been any gross misconduct.

According to Peter Fulton, the head of professional standards at the British Transport Police, the force became aware of the messages in October 2023. Taking immediate action, they voluntarily referred the matter to the IOPC for a thorough investigation. As a result, five officers have been suspended pending the outcome of the inquiry.

This incident follows previous cases where officers have been found guilty of sharing racist messages on WhatsApp. Notably, in another incident, five Metropolitan Police officers confessed to sending grossly offensive messages, some of which targeted the Duchess of Sussex. Two additional officers from the same force were dismissed for discriminatory messages about Katie Price and her son Harvey.

British Transport Police, recognizing the seriousness of the allegations, proactively reported the matter to the IOPC. The office is now scrutinizing the messages and the conduct of the officers involved.

It should be emphasized that the initiation of an investigation the IOPC does not automatically indicate that disciplinary procedures will be implemented. The outcome of the investigation will determine whether further actions are deemed necessary.

FAQs

1. What are the officers being investigated for?

The officers are being investigated for their alleged involvement in the circulation of “potentially offensive” messages within a WhatsApp group.

2. Are these incidents isolated?

No, these incidents follow previous cases where officers from various police forces have been found guilty of sharing offensive or racist messages in WhatsApp groups.

3. What actions have been taken against the officers involved?

Currently, five British Transport Police officers have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

4. Will there be disciplinary proceedings?

The decision on whether disciplinary proceedings will be pursued will be made once the Independent Office for Police Conduct completes its investigation into the matter.