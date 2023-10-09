False Instagram Account Misattributes Support for Palestinian Cause to Brighton & Hove Albion Manager

Summary: A social media post claiming that Brighton & Hove Albion football club manager Roberto De Zerbi expressed support for the Palestinian cause on Instagram has been debunked as false. The club confirmed that the account associated with the post does not belong to De Zerbi and has since been deleted. The circulating screenshot, which showed an Instagram story from the alleged account @robtzerbi, falsely attributed a statement of support for the Palestinian cause to the manager. Brighton & Hove Albion issued a statement clarifying that the account is not affiliated with De Zerbi and requested Meta, the company that owns Instagram, to remove it. Such false social media posts posing as public figures or organizations can quickly gain traction and are challenging to counteract and rectify.

The source article reports on a misleading social media post falsely attributing support for the Palestinian cause to Roberto De Zerbi, the manager of Brighton & Hove Albion football club. The club has confirmed that the Instagram story was posted an account unassociated with De Zerbi, and the account has since been deleted.

The screenshot circulating on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) showed a verified Instagram account with the handle @robtzerbi, apparently belonging to De Zerbi. The post expressed support for the Palestinian cause, as well as hopes for peace in Sudan and the Arab and Muslim countries. This misleading post emerged during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Brighton & Hove Albion took to its Instagram account to release a statement clarifying that the @robtzerbi account is not run De Zerbi or his representatives and has no affiliation with him whatsoever. The club has also contacted Meta, the parent company of Instagram, to request the removal of the account.

False social media posts that imitate public figures or organizations, such as this one, often gain rapid and widespread attention. These posts can be difficult to contain and correct, making fact-checking and debunking crucial in preventing the spread of misinformation.

