BrightNight Recognized as Top Startup LinkedIn

BrightNight, a global renewable power producer, has been named a Top Startup in the report published LinkedIn Corporation. The annual LinkedIn Top Startups list showcases companies that are rising to the challenges of the moment, innovating, and attracting top talent.

LinkedIn measures startups based on growth, engagement, job interest, and attraction of top talent. Previous companies recognized in this category include Lyft, Robinhood, Rivian, DoorDash, and Peloton.

BrightNight has been rapidly expanding its renewable power portfolio since its inception, with over 70 projects across 22 U.S. states and four countries in the Asia-Pacific region. These projects can generate 38 gigawatts of clean, dispatchable power. The company has received backing from Founder Martin Hermann and institutional investors totaling over $1 billion.

The key to BrightNight’s success lies in its AI-powered, proprietary software platform. This platform utilizes data science to identify the best system-level approach for each customer, optimizing projects for maximum value at the lowest cost. BrightNight’s customers include large-scale utilities and corporations such as Rivian, Southwest Public Power Agency, and Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

CEO Martin Hermann expressed pride in the recognition from LinkedIn, stating, “We are proud that our team’s dedication, innovation, and commitment to delivering clean, sustainable power have been recognized the world’s premier business networking platform.” He further emphasized BrightNight’s unique position as a global, integrated renewable power company, providing utility, commercial, and industrial customers with clean, dispatchable power solutions.

The company sees this award as validation of their world-changing potential and their ability to attract top industry talent. BrightNight is dedicated to making the decarbonization of power generation a reality on a global scale, and they believe that the significance of their work will only continue to grow.

Source: BrightNight