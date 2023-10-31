Ruby Barker Opens Up About the Lack of Support and Aftercare on Bridgerton

Ruby Barker, known for her role as Marina Thompson on the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, has recently spoken out about the lack of support and aftercare she received from both Netflix and Shondaland. Following two psychotic breaks, Barker claims that she felt her mental health crisis was deliberately “covered up and kept on the down-low” because the show was about to be released.

During an interview on Oxford University’s LOAF Podcast, Barker revealed that her first psychotic break occurred just one week after filming wrapped in 2019, with the second one taking place in 2022. Despite being hospitalized after the first episode, Barker felt that her struggles were downplayed and kept hidden as the release of Bridgerton was imminent.

Barker discussed the toll that playing her character took on her mental health, describing it as a “tormenting place” to be. She felt isolated and ostracized, not only within the show’s storyline but also on set. Barker claims that she received little support during filming and was left with no assistance once it wrapped.

Furthermore, Barker shared her disappointment in the lack of contact and concern from Netflix and Shondaland. She revealed that not a single person from the production companies reached out to check on her well-being or offer any form of aftercare or support. This lack of support continued even as the show gained immense popularity and her life changed overnight.

Despite the challenges she faced, Barker felt compelled to put on a brave face during promotional appearances. She felt the pressure to sell the show and maintain a bubbly and fun image, fearing that if she showed any signs of struggling, it could jeopardize her career.

As she opened up about her experiences, Barker hopes to shed light on the importance of mental health support in the entertainment industry. It is crucial for production companies to prioritize the well-being of their cast members and provide the aftercare they need, especially during stressful and demanding filming schedules.

FAQ:

Q: What role did Ruby Barker play in Bridgerton?

A: Ruby Barker portrayed the character Marina Thompson on Bridgerton.

Q: When did Ruby Barker suffer her first psychotic break?

A: Ruby Barker experienced her first psychotic break just one week after filming wrapped in 2019.

Q: Did Ruby Barker receive any support or aftercare from Netflix or Shondaland?

A: According to Ruby Barker, neither Netflix nor Shondaland provided any support or aftercare, and they did not reach out to check on her well-being.