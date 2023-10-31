Ruby Barker, known for her role as Marina in the hit drama series Bridgerton, has opened up about her experience on the set and her disappointment in the lack of support she received from Netflix and Shondaland during what she describes as “psychotic breaks.” While staying true to the core fact of the original article, it is important to approach this subject from a fresh perspective.

Barker highlighted that during the filming of Bridgerton Season One, she was struggling with deteriorating mental health. She found herself in a tormenting place, similar to her character, who was alienated and ostracized within the show. However, despite her challenges, Barker shared her disappointment that no one from Netflix or Shondaland reached out to offer support or aftercare.

As Marina, Barker’s character encountered controversy within the show due to a pregnancy scandal. It is a parallel that cannot be ignored, as Barker mentioned facing mental health issues related to her involvement in the series. The timing of the show’s release added additional pressure on Barker, with her life changing drastically overnight. Yet, she received no support during this tumultuous period.

Barker emphasized that she felt obligated to promote the show despite her struggles. She described the pressure as an invisible gun to her head, fearful that speaking out could potentially harm her future career prospects.

While Bridgerton enjoys immense popularity as a Netflix original series, Barker’s revelations shed light on the importance of providing support and aftercare to actors during and after demanding projects. Mental health is a crucial aspect of overall well-being, and it is essential for the industry to prioritize the welfare of those involved.

