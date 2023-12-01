Bridgerton Star Jonathan Bailey Takes Home Iconic Props as Personal Mementos

Jonathan Bailey, known for his role as Anthony Bridgerton on the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, recently shared a fascinating anecdote about taking home a special memento from the show’s set. During an appearance on The One Show, Bailey responded to a fan question about whether he had kept any props from the set. While jokingly admitting that he had attempted to take Anthony’s pocket watch, Bailey revealed that the vigilant production team had caught him in the act.

Describing the comical moment, Bailey shared, “There’s moments where you’re running with an IKEA bag on the last day towards the car and they’re chasing you down.” Although his attempt to acquire the pocket watch during filming proved unsuccessful, Bailey did not walk away empty-handed. By the end of Anthony’s story arc, the designers gifted him the pocket watch, which he described as “extraordinary.”

While Bailey has made a name for himself as Anthony Bridgerton, he is currently captivating audiences with his role in the new gay romantic drama series Fellow Travellers. In this Showtime and Paramount+ production, Bailey stars alongside Matt Bomer, portraying two men who navigate a relationship during the tumultuous “Lavender Scare” era of the 1950s.

In other Bridgerton news, Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury on the show, provided an exciting update on the highly anticipated third season. Speaking to Digital Spy, Andoh confirmed that fans can expect the new episodes to premiere next year. She also teased that with each season, the show becomes “more fabulous” and “more complex.”

As fans eagerly await the third season of Bridgerton, they can continue to enjoy the first two seasons, as well as the spin-off series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, all available for streaming on Netflix.

FAQs

1. What did Jonathan Bailey take from the Bridgerton set?

Jonathan Bailey took Anthony Bridgerton’s pocket watch as a personal memento from the show’s set. Although he initially attempted to take it during filming, the production team stopped him. However, the designers ultimately gifted him the pocket watch.

2. What is Fellow Travellers?

Fellow Travellers is a gay romantic drama series on Showtime and Paramount+. Jonathan Bailey stars in the show alongside Matt Bomer, portraying two men in a relationship during the “Lavender Scare” era of the 1950s.

3. When will Bridgerton season three be released?

According to Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury on Bridgerton, the third season is set to premiere next year. She also teased that each season of the show becomes more fabulous and complex.