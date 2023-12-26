The Departures of Fan-Favorite Stars from Bridgerton

A hit among Netflix viewers, Bridgerton was a historical drama that quickly gained popularity in 2020. Based on Julia Quinn’s book series, the show revolved around the wealthy Bridgerton family’s quest for love in 19th century London. However, not all the beloved cast members chose to continue their roles beyond the first season.

The departure of Regé-Jean Page, who played the enigmatic Duke of Hastings, shocked fans. Despite plans for future seasons featuring Daphne Bridgerton (played Phoebe Dynevor), Netflix announced in April 2021 that Page would not be returning. Page revealed that his character’s story was always intended to be a one-season arc, with a clear beginning, middle, and end. He saw it as an opportunity to contribute his part and allow the Bridgerton family to continue their journey without him.

Fans expressed their disappointment over not seeing the continuation of Simon’s story, but Page remains steadfast in his decision. Meanwhile, Dynevor confirmed her own exit from the series, although it wasn’t clear whether it was her choice. She expressed excitement about watching Season 3 as a viewer, hinting that she may return in the future.

Bridgerton has seen other stars make memorable appearances but subsequently part ways with the show. While these departures may disappoint fans, they also create opportunities for new characters and storylines to captivate audiences. As the series continues to evolve, viewers can expect surprises and fresh faces to keep them engaged.