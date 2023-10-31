New Article: The Importance of Mental Health Support in the Entertainment Industry

The entertainment industry, while often glamorous and exciting, can take a toll on the mental health of its performers. Recently, Ruby Barker, known for her role in the popular Netflix series “Bridgerton,” spoke out about the lack of support she received from the production company and streaming platform after experiencing two “psychotic breaks” on set. This raises important questions about the responsibility of production studios and streaming services to provide aftercare and support for their cast members.

Barker revealed that her mental health began to deteriorate during the filming of “Bridgerton” due to the isolation and alienation her character faced. Despite the show’s increasing popularity and the drastic changes in her personal life, she received no support or aftercare from Netflix or Shonda Rhimes’ production company, Shondaland. This lack of support left Barker feeling forced to continue promoting the show and hiding her struggles, fearing that speaking out would negatively impact her career.

The entertainment industry has a long-standing history of overlooking the mental health needs of its performers. The pressure to maintain a certain image and perform at a high level can be overwhelming. It is crucial for production studios and streaming services to prioritize the well-being of their cast members and provide the necessary support systems.

FAQ:

1. What is a “psychotic break”?

A psychotic break, also known as a psychotic episode, is a period of severe mental distress characterized a loss of touch with reality, hallucinations, delusions, and disorganized thinking or speech.

2. What is aftercare?

Aftercare refers to the support and assistance provided to individuals after experiencing a mental health crisis or episode. It may include therapy, counseling, medication management, and ongoing monitoring of mental health.

3. What is Shondaland?

Shondaland is the production company founded renowned television producer Shonda Rhimes. It has created popular shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” and “Bridgerton.”

Sources:

– Netflix (URL: netflix.com)