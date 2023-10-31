Ruby Barker Opens Up About Challenging Journey on Bridgerton

Actress Ruby Barker, known for her role as Marina Thompson on the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, recently shared the intense emotional toll the show took on her. During an appearance on Oxford University’s The LOAF Podcast, Barker revealed that she experienced two psychotic breaks as a result of portraying the character.

Barker explained that her character, Marina, faced challenging circumstances, leaving her feeling alienated and ostracized. These intense emotions began to affect Barker’s mental wellbeing, leading to her first psychotic break shortly after filming the first season. She admitted herself to the hospital, where she stayed for nearly a year before the show’s premiere.

Surprisingly, Barker expressed disappointment that neither Netflix nor Shondaland (the production company behind Bridgerton) reached out to offer support or aftercare following her struggles. Despite the drastic changes in her life, including a growing Instagram following and numerous work engagements tied to Bridgerton, Barker felt a lack of support throughout this challenging period.

In addition to the pressure she felt to act as if everything was fine, Barker also voiced concerns over the impact speaking openly about her difficulties could have on her future prospects in the industry. She expressed a fear of being pigeonholed or deemed unreliable if she were to share the truth about her experience on the show.

While Bridgerton provided a platform for Barker’s talent to shine, it also became a significant challenge for her mental health. Through her openness about this journey, Barker sheds light on the importance of mental health support in the entertainment industry.

