Bridgerton Star Speaks Out Against Lack of Support from Netflix and Shondaland

Actress Ruby Barker, known for her role as Marina Thompson in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, has recently opened up about her struggles with mental health and the lack of support she received from the streaming platform and Shondaland, the production company behind the show. During an interview on Oxford University’s LOAF Podcast, Barker revealed that she experienced two “psychotic breaks” after wrapping up the first season of Bridgerton in 2019 and in 2022. Despite these challenges, she claimed that she did not receive any support or contact from Netflix or Shondaland during those difficult times.

Barker’s candid discussion shed light on the importance of mental health support for actors in the entertainment industry. She expressed her disappointment in not receiving any form of aftercare or support from the production team or the streaming platform. In a heartfelt statement, Barker emphasized that not a single person had reached out to inquire about her well-being or offer assistance.

It is essential to recognize the toll that fame and the demands of the industry can take on an individual’s mental health. Barker mentioned feeling distressed the sudden rise to stardom that came with her role in Bridgerton, with pressure to promote the show overshadowing her personal struggles. She discussed the challenging nature of her character, Marina, highlighting how the turmoil and isolation her character faced mirrored her own mental health decline during filming.

The actress acknowledged the impact of Bridgerton on her life, particularly the pressures that arose with the show’s release and subsequent success. Barker addressed her first psychotic break, which occurred shortly after completing Season 1, stating that it was kept under wraps to ensure the smooth promotion of the series. She shared the difficulties of managing her mental health while dealing with the sudden changes in her personal and professional life.

Barker’s story highlights the need for improved mental health support and aftercare within the entertainment industry. The impact of fame, demanding schedules, and intense industry expectations can have severe consequences on an actor’s well-being. It is crucial for production companies and streaming platforms to prioritize the holistic health and well-being of their cast and crew.

