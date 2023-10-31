New Perspectives on Mental Health Support in the Entertainment Industry

Ruby Barker, known for her role in the hit series “Bridgerton,” recently shed light on the lack of mental health support she received during her time on the show. In an episode of “The LOAF Podcast,” she revealed that no one from Netflix or Shondaland, the production company behind the series, reached out to her after she experienced two serious mental health episodes.

Barker explained that her character’s storyline in the show had a negative impact on her mental state. Feeling alienated and ostracized, she struggled with the tormenting circumstances her character faced. After filming the first season, she was hospitalized for a year, but this information was deliberately kept hidden from the public to protect the show’s success.

Despite the rapid rise in popularity of “Bridgerton,” Barker expressed disappointment in the lack of support she received. She described the drastic changes happening in her life overnight and the absence of any support during that challenging period.

It wasn’t until Barker publicly disclosed her second hospitalization on Instagram in May 2022 that she expressed gratitude to Netflix and Shondaland for their help. However, it still remains unclear whether the production company and streaming platform were aware of her situation prior to her speaking out.

Barker’s story raises important questions about mental health support in the entertainment industry. While the issue has gained more attention in recent years, it is clear that there is still a long way to go in terms of providing adequate aftercare and support for actors and crew members.

FAQ:

Q: Has there been any response from Netflix and Shondaland regarding Ruby Barker’s revelations?

So far, there has been no official response from Netflix or Shondaland regarding Ruby Barker’s statements. It is uncertain whether they were aware of her mental health struggles during her time on “Bridgerton.”

Q: Is mental health support improving in the entertainment industry?

While there have been some positive strides in addressing mental health in the entertainment industry, Ruby Barker’s experience highlights that there is still work to be done. It is crucial for production companies and streaming platforms to prioritize the well-being and mental health of their talent and provide comprehensive support systems.