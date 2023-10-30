Actress Ruby Barker Shares Personal Struggles After “Bridgerton” Production Wraps

Actress Ruby Barker, known for her role as Marina in the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton,” recently revealed her personal struggles and lack of support from the show’s production team and Netflix after experiencing two psychotic breakdowns following the completion of the first season in 2019.

In a podcast interview with Oxford University’s LOAD, Barker expressed her disappointment in not receiving any contact or assistance from Netflix or Shondaland during her difficult times. Despite playing a recurring character on the show and returning as a guest star in Season 2, Barker explained that she felt alienated and ostracized not only on-screen but also off-screen, which took a toll on her mental health.

Barker revealed that she experienced her first breakdown shortly after wrapping up the first season of “Bridgerton” and endured another episode in 2022. She found it challenging to cope with the isolation and the emotional weight her character carried on the show. However, despite her struggle, Barker felt compelled to maintain a facade of normalcy, as the success of the show coincided with her experiencing a significant increase in popularity on social media.

The actress emphasized the lack of support from the production team, expressing how difficult it was for her to navigate her new reality alone. She admitted that she had to promote the show while dealing with her mental health issues, feeling pressure to conform to the image of a happy and successful actress for the sake of her career.

Barker’s candid revelations have shed light on the importance of providing aftercare and support to actors and actresses who may face mental health challenges after intense filming experiences. While her statements are thought-provoking, Netflix and Shondaland have yet to comment on the matter.

