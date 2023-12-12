Netflix’s Period Drama “Bridgerton” Returns for Third Season

Netflix has recently announced the highly anticipated return of the hit period drama “Bridgerton” for its third season. Fans of the show can expect a thrilling storyline set in Regency-era London, filled with love, drama, and scandal.

In an exciting twist, the new season will diverge from the Julia Quinn books that the series is based on. “Bridgerton” will focus on the romance between Penelope Featherington, played Nicola Coughlan, and Colin Bridgerton, portrayed Luke Newton. Viewers have already grown attached to these characters since the first season, making their blossoming relationship all the more captivating.

One of the main conflicts in Season 3 will revolve around Penelope’s strained relationship with Eloise Bridgerton, portrayed Claudia Jessie. According to Netflix, Eloise will find an unlikely friend, which further intensifies the tension between her and Penelope. As Penelope’s influence and presence in high society increases, she will face the challenge of keeping her alter ego, Lady Whistledown, a secret.

Showrunner Jess Brownell, who took over from Chris Van Dusen, expressed her excitement for Penelope and Colin’s storyline. She explained that the chemistry between the actors and the subtle hints of a deeper connection in previous seasons made it the perfect time to delve into their relationship. This season promises to explore their dynamic and push the boundaries of their love story.

The highly acclaimed series, produced Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen, has captivated audiences worldwide with its stunning costumes, intricate storytelling, and talented ensemble cast. Alongside Coughlan, Newton, and Jessie, the show features a remarkable lineup of actors, including Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Lorraine Ashbourne, Hannah Dodd, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Jessica Madsen, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, and the iconic voice of Lady Whistledown, Julie Andrews.

Prepare to be swept away once again the enchanting world of “Bridgerton” when the first four episodes of Season 3 premiere on May 16, followed four more episodes available for streaming on June 13. Don’t miss out on the romance, deception, and intrigue that await in this sensational period drama.