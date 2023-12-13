Get Ready for the Upcoming Season of Bridgerton!

Are you excited for the highly anticipated release of Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 on Netflix? Well, mark your calendars because the official release date is May 16, 2024. Fans of the Regency-era romance series are eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite characters and the captivating storylines that have made Bridgerton one of the most-watched shows on Netflix.

Based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling romance novels, Bridgerton follows the lives of the aristocratic Bridgerton family and their quest for love in London high society. Season 3 Part 1 will focus on the blossoming romance between Penelope Featherington, also known as Lady Whistledown (played Nicola Coughlan), and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The season promises to be filled with drama, romance, and the luxurious backdrop of Regency-era England.

Many of the talented cast members will be reprising their roles in Season 3, including Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton. The show is produced Shondaland, owned the renowned producer Shonda Rhimes, and is their first scripted series on Netflix.

To watch Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1, all you need is a Netflix subscription. Netflix offers different plans, starting at $6.99 a month with ads and going up to $22.99 a month for the premium plan without ads. Existing Netflix subscribers will be able to stream the new season as soon as it is released on May 16, 2024.

In the backdrop of wealth, lust, and betrayal, the powerful Bridgerton family will once again captivate audiences with their enthralling storylines. So get ready to be transported to the world of Regency-era England and indulge in the enchanting world of Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1, streaming on Netflix this May. Don’t miss out on the excitement!