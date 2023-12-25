Netflix Reveals New Photos and Premiere Dates for Bridgerton Season 3

Netflix has just dropped some exciting news for fans of the hit series Bridgerton. In celebration of the show’s third anniversary since its debut, the streaming giant has released new photos and premiere dates for Season 3.

The upcoming season will focus on the courtship and romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), a pairing affectionately known as #Polin fans. Bridgerton Season 3 will consist of eight episodes, split into two parts.

The first part is set to premiere on May 16, 2024, with the second part following on June 13, 2024. Fans can expect an exciting journey as they witness the development of Penelope and Colin’s relationship.

The newly-released photos not only give fans a closer look at Penelope and Colin but also include returning favorites such as Anthony Bridgerton, Kate Sharma, Eloise Bridgerton, Benedict Bridgerton, and Lady Violet Bridgerton. Additionally, Hannah Dodd joins the cast as Francesca Bridgerton, taking over the role previously portrayed Ruby Stokes.

The upcoming season, under the helm of new showrunner Jess Brownell, will see Penelope moving on from her crush on Colin after overhearing his negative comments about her. Determined to find a husband who will support her independence, Penelope faces difficulties in connecting with eligible bachelors. However, she receives unexpected help from a transformed Colin, who returns home with a newfound confidence. As Penelope and Colin’s friendship grows, they are forced to confront their growing feelings for each other.

Aside from Penelope and Colin’s story, fans can also look forward to the resolution of the strained friendship between Penelope and Eloise, which suffered a setback in Season 2.

With Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes on board and narration Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown, Bridgerton Season 3 promises to be another captivating installment in the popular series. Keep an eye out for more updates as we approach the new year and get ready to dive into the world of scandal, romance, and intrigue once again.

Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1 premieres on May 16, 2024, followed Part 2 on June 13, 2024, exclusively on Netflix.