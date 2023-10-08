Bridgerton Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Bridgerton, one of Netflix’s biggest Originals, will be returning for its highly anticipated season 3 following the release of the first spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton. With almost 950 million hours viewed in 2022, Bridgerton is only behind Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Squid Game in popularity.

The release date for Bridgerton season 3 has not been officially announced Netflix. However, based on interviews with a cast member, it is now expected to arrive on the streaming service in 2024. There was a leaked date from Netflix’s official Portugal account stating that the new season would premiere on December 14, 2023, but it was quickly removed, and Netflix has not confirmed any release date yet.

It was also noted that the showrunner of season 2, Chris Van Dausen, has stepped down and been replaced Jess Brownell, although Van Dausen will remain an executive producer.

Filming for season 3 officially began on July 20, 2022, and took place across England, with scenes filmed on location in Bath. The filming process concluded a few months later.

The third season of Bridgerton will consist of eight episodes. The episode titles, directors, and writers have been announced for some of the episodes. Alicia Robbins serves as the director of photography for episodes 1, 2, 5, and 6. The episode list includes titles such as “Out of the Shadows” and “The Art of Love.”

As for the cast, it has not been confirmed who will be returning and who will be joining for the third season. However, the actress Adjoa Andoh has mentioned in interviews that the show is getting “more fabulous” and “more complex” with each season.

With the anticipation growing and the production of season 4 on hold due to strike actions, fans will have to wait until 2024 to see what scandalous stories and new characters await in Bridgerton season 3.

