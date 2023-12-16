Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 3 Dives into Split-Season Model: What You Need to Know

Summary: Netflix’s highly anticipated Bridgerton Season 3 will be released in a split-season format, with the first four episodes dropping on May 16 and the remaining episodes arriving on June 13. This departure from previous seasons has garnered mixed reactions from fans, with some expressing disappointment over the decision. However, split seasons have become more commonplace in recent years, with networks and streaming services using this tactic to generate prolonged interest and maximize viewership. Shows like Firefly Lane, Virgin River, and The Witcher have all utilized this approach, with varying degrees of success. While split seasons can extend a show’s cultural conversation and awards potential, it can also spell doom for less popular properties, as seen with TNT’s Men of a Certain Age. The decision to release Bridgerton Season 3 in two parts may be a strategic move Netflix to further engage viewers and generate buzz around the show. This split-season model could potentially be applied to other highly anticipated series, such as Wednesday and The Witcher. Despite the mixed reactions, fans can expect an exciting continuation of the beloved Regency drama in Bridgerton Season 3, exploring the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.