Netflix Releases New Photos from “Bridgerton” Season 3, Hinting at Unexpected Developments

Netflix has unveiled a set of tantalizing new photos from the highly anticipated third season of the hit show “Bridgerton.” While the images feature the expected couple, Anthony Bridgerton played Jonathan Bailey, and his wife, Kate played Simone Ashley, it appears that their story is not yet over, despite the focus of the season shifting to another couple.

In the upcoming season, fans will get to witness the love story between Colin Bridgerton, portrayed Luke Newton, and Penelope Featherington, played Nicola Coughlan. However, the new images show Anthony and Kate sharing an intense moment, hinting at the continuation of their storyline beyond their own romance.

Set in Regency-era London and based on Julia Quinn’s renowned historical romance novels, each season of “Bridgerton” delves into the love life of a different member of the Bridgerton family. Season 1 revolved around Daphne Bridgerton, played Phoebe Dynevor, and the Duke of Hastings, portrayed Rege-Jean Page, while Season 2 showcased the love story between Anthony and Kate.

Furthermore, the photos reveal additional glimpses of the upcoming season. Colin and Penelope can be seen standing together, seemingly in a ballroom and holding drinks. Anthony is shown alongside his mother, Lady Violet Bridgerton, played Ruth Gemmell, in a drawing room, displaying surprise at something happening off-camera. Additionally, viewers are treated to the first look at the recast role of Francesca Bridgerton, now portrayed Hannah Dodd.

The steamy photo of Kate and Anthony is particularly noteworthy as it contrasts with the lack of romantic scenes between Daphne and Simon after Season 1. The continuation of their story could bring excitement to fans who were disappointed the reduced focus on their relationship in Season 2.

“Bridgerton” has become a major success for Netflix and has already been renewed for a fourth season. Season 3 will be released in two parts, with the first four episodes premiering on May 16 and the remaining episodes premiering on June 13. With the new photos raising questions about the future of the characters, viewers can look forward to the upcoming season for answers.