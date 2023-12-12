Bridgerton Season 3 to Premiere in Two Parts, Offering Fans Double the Romance

After months of anticipation, Bridgerton fans finally have a premiere date for the highly awaited third season of the popular Netflix series. However, it seems the producers have decided to give viewers a double dose of romance this time around. Season 3 of Bridgerton will be split into two parts, allowing fans even more time to immerse themselves in the Regency-era love story.

The first part of Season 3 will grace our screens on Thursday, May 16, 2024, with the second part following closely on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Each part will consist of four hour-long episodes, resulting in a total of eight enchanting episodes for fans to devour.

As previously revealed, this season will primarily focus on the blossoming romance between Penelope Featherington, portrayed the talented Nicola Coughlan, and Colin Bridgerton, played the charismatic Luke Newton. Known affectionately as #Polin superfans, their love story promises to be a captivating journey.

In addition to the premiere date announcement, Netflix has treated fans to a delightful teaser video. The video features the distinctive voice of Lady Whistledown, portrayed none other than the revered Julie Andrews, as she narrates alongside a collage of fan tweets, social media comments, and TikTok videos.

This season, Penelope, also secretly known as Lady Whistledown, strives to find a match that will grant her the freedom and independence needed to continue her writing career and escape the clutches of her overbearing family. However, her lack of confidence hinders her success in the marriage market. When Colin returns from his summer travels with newfound confidence, he is taken aback Penelope’s cold behavior towards him.

To win her affection, Colin offers to mentor Penelope. Unbeknownst to him, this mentoring arrangement stirs up unexpected emotions, causing him to question his own feelings. As tensions with her best friend Eloise escalate, Penelope’s journey becomes even more fraught with societal drama.

Prepare your calendars and get ready to be swept away the enchanting world of Bridgerton. Don’t miss the arrival of the two-part third season, promising a double dose of love, intrigue, and scandal.