New Article: Neglected Mental Health Issues in the Entertainment Industry

The entertainment industry has long been known for its demanding and often grueling nature, and the toll it takes on the mental health of those involved is not always given the attention it deserves. The recent revelation Bridgerton actress Ruby Barker has shed light on the lack of support and aftercare provided to actors who experience mental health issues while working on popular shows.

Barker, who portrayed Marina Thompson on the hit Netflix series, disclosed that she had suffered two psychotic breaks during her time on the show. What is even more disheartening is that she claimed to have received no contact or support from either Netflix or Shondaland, the production company behind Bridgerton. This neglect, she stated, extended even after her hospitalization following her first psychotic break, which was allegedly kept hidden from the public in order to maintain the show’s upcoming premiere.

The actress shared her struggle to cope with her mental health issues while simultaneously trying to portray a cheerful and bubbly character on-screen. She felt immense pressure to sell the romantic drama while dealing with her own personal turmoil. This raises important questions about the well-being of actors and the support systems in place for them when they face mental health challenges.

The entertainment industry needs to take a closer look at how it supports the mental health of its actors. It is crucial for production companies, such as Netflix and Shondaland, to prioritize the well-being of their cast members and provide adequate support systems and aftercare. Actors should not have to suffer in silence or fear the consequences of speaking out about their mental health struggles. It is time to address this issue and ensure that mental health is given the attention and care it deserves in the entertainment industry.

