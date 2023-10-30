Demand for Better Mental Health Support in the Entertainment Industry

‘Psychotic breaks during “Bridgerton” filming left actor Ruby Barker feeling unsupported’ may have made headlines, but it has also sparked a larger conversation about mental health in the entertainment industry. Barker’s story highlights the need for improved support systems for actors undergoing challenging roles and experiencing mental health struggles.

During an interview on Oxford University’s LOAF Podcast, Barker expressed her disappointment in Netflix and Shondaland for failing to provide her with the necessary support during and after her psychotic breaks. Despite the tremendous success of “Bridgerton,” Barker revealed that she received no contact or assistance from either the streaming platform or the production team.

Barker attributed her declining mental health to the isolating nature of her character’s storyline. She felt tormented and ostracized while filming, which, coupled with the sudden overnight fame and increased responsibilities, took a toll on her well-being.

The actor mentioned that she had to promote the show and maintain a positive image despite her personal struggles because she feared that speaking out might jeopardize her future career prospects. This unfortunate dilemma sheds light on the immense pressure artists face to appear strong even in times of emotional vulnerability.

While this incident may be viewed as an isolated case, it is crucial to recognize that mental health concerns within the entertainment industry are prevalent. The lack of support structures and resources can exacerbate these issues, leading to long-term consequences for actors’ well-being.

It is imperative for production companies and streaming platforms to prioritize the mental health of their cast and crew. Implementing comprehensive aftercare and support systems, regular mental health check-ins, and promoting a culture that destigmatizes seeking help are essential steps toward creating a healthier work environment.

FAQ:

Q: What is a psychotic break?

A: A psychotic break, also known as a psychotic episode, is a period of severely impaired perception, thinking, and judgment. It involves a loss of contact with reality and may include hallucinations, delusions, or disorganized thoughts.

Q: What is Shondaland?

A: Shondaland is a television production company founded renowned producer and writer Shonda Rhimes. It has produced successful shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal.”

Q: What is LOAF Podcast?

A: LOAF Podcast is a podcast produced Oxford University that features candid conversations on various topics, including mental health.

Sources:

– Original article: [The Daily Beast](https://www.thedailybeast.com/)

– LOAF Podcast: [Oxford University Podcasts](https://www.podcasts.ox.ac.uk/series/oxford-university-podcasts)