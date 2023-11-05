“Bridgerton” Actor Raises Concerns Over Mental Health Support: A Deeper Look

A recent revelation a former “Bridgerton” actor has sparked a discussion about the lack of mental health support in the entertainment industry. Ruby Barker, who portrayed Marina in the hit series, spoke out about her experiences during a podcast interview with Oxford University’s LOAF. Barker disclosed that she had experienced two psychotic breaks, with one occurring after the completion of Season 1 in 2019, and another in 2022.

The actor expressed her disappointment with Netflix and Shondaland, the production company behind the show, for their failure to provide adequate support during her mental health crisis. In the interview, Barker revealed that neither Netflix nor Shondaland reached out to check on her well-being or offer any form of aftercare or support. This lack of assistance left Barker feeling neglected and unsupported during a challenging time in her life.

Barker attributed some of her mental health struggles to the isolated circumstances her character faced in the show. Playing an unwed woman dealing with the consequences of a hidden pregnancy in Regency London society took a toll on her well-being. Additionally, the pressure of promoting the show while dealing with her mental health issues further exacerbated her stress.

The actor also expressed her frustration with the perception that she needed to maintain a positive facade to promote the show. Barker felt compelled to put on a brave face and avoid speaking candidly about her struggles, fearing that doing so might diminish future opportunities in the industry.

This revelation Barker adds fuel to the ongoing conversation about the importance of mental health support in the entertainment industry. It highlights the need for production companies and streaming platforms to prioritize the well-being of their cast and crew, providing them with adequate resources and assistance during challenging times.

