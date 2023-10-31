Actress Ruby Barker Reveals Lack of Support from Netflix and Shondaland Amid Mental Health Struggles

Acting may appear glamorous from the outside, but behind the scenes, it can be a challenging and demanding profession. Bridgerton star Ruby Barker recently shed light on the lack of support she received from Netflix and the producers of the hit show, Shondaland, during her difficult journey with mental health issues. Despite experiencing two psychotic breaks while basking in the success of the show, Ruby claims that she did not receive any contact or support from either Netflix or Shondaland.

Throughout her time filming Bridgerton, Ruby’s mental health began to decline. The isolated nature of her character on the show had a negative impact on her well-being, causing her to suffer greatly. She shared, “During filming, I was deteriorating. It was a really tormenting place for me to be because my character was very alienated, very ostracized, on her own under these horrible circumstances.”

Ruby’s struggles continued even after the first season wrapped up. She experienced her first psychotic break in 2019 shortly after completing filming for Bridgerton Season 1, and another in 2022. Despite these challenging experiences, Ruby expressed her disappointment that neither Netflix nor Shondaland reached out to offer any form of aftercare or support. She stated, “Not a single person from Netflix, not a single person from Shondaland, since I have had two psychotic breaks from that show, have even contacted me or even emailed me to ask me if I’m okay or if I would benefit from any sort of aftercare or support.”

This is not the first time Ruby has opened up about her deteriorating mental health. In May 2022, she took to Instagram to share her struggles, mentioning she had been “really unwell for a really long time” and had been “struggling since ‘Bridgerton’.” She previously expressed gratitude towards Netflix for casting her in the show, acknowledging their role in “saving her.” However, she has since criticized the streaming giant for their lack of support.

It is crucial for the entertainment industry, as well as society as a whole, to prioritize mental health and support individuals who are facing challenges. It is disheartening to hear Ruby Barker’s account of the lack of support she received during her difficult moments. Hopefully, this serves as a reminder for those in positions of power to extend a helping hand to those in need, fostering a more empathetic and supportive environment for all actors.

FAQs:

Q: What is Bridgerton?

A: Bridgerton is a popular Netflix series set in Regency-era London, based on Julia Quinn’s novel series.

Q: What are psychotic breaks?

A: Psychotic breaks, also known as psychotic episodes, refer to periods of severe mental distress characterized a loss of touch with reality.

Q: What is aftercare?

A: Aftercare involves providing support and follow-up care to individuals who have recently undergone a significant event or treatment, such as hospitalization or therapy, to ensure their well-being and recovery.

Q: What is mental health?

A: Mental health refers to a person’s emotional, psychological, and social well-being, encompassing aspects of how they think, feel, and behave. Good mental health is essential for overall well-being and the ability to cope with life’s challenges.